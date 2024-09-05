SinaisSeções
Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv 260

Ki Kwong Choi
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
216 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2021 94%
XMGlobal-Real 251
1:50
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
2 108
Negociações com lucro:
409 (19.40%)
Negociações com perda:
1 699 (80.60%)
Melhor negociação:
19.37 USD
Pior negociação:
-12.24 USD
Lucro bruto:
4 709.78 USD (512 250 pips)
Perda bruta:
-3 880.96 USD (424 887 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
8 (114.18 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
114.18 USD (8)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.04
Atividade de negociação:
37.30%
Depósito máximo carregado:
29.93%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
10
Tempo médio de espera:
9 horas
Fator de recuperação:
3.55
Negociações longas:
1 029 (48.81%)
Negociações curtas:
1 079 (51.19%)
Fator de lucro:
1.21
Valor esperado:
0.39 USD
Lucro médio:
11.52 USD
Perda média:
-2.28 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
45 (-97.64 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-97.64 USD (45)
Crescimento mensal:
10.07%
Previsão anual:
119.95%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
80.15 USD
Máximo:
233.26 USD (61.05%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
80.27% (80.15 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.81% (20.86 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GOLD# 1132
USDJPY# 635
GBPUSD# 341
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GOLD# 517
USDJPY# 139
GBPUSD# 172
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GOLD# 52K
USDJPY# 18K
GBPUSD# 17K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +19.37 USD
Pior negociação: -12 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 45
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +114.18 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -97.64 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMGlobal-Real 251" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。



Sem comentários
2025.01.08 10:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.06 03:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.11.22 12:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.10.21 09:41
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:500
2024.09.30 01:17
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:500
2024.09.05 10:18
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
