Carlos Mendez Sanchez

Galigold

Carlos Mendez Sanchez
3 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
66 hafta
2 / 527 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 76%
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
296
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
261 (88.17%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
35 (11.82%)
En iyi işlem:
15.87 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-28.66 EUR
Brüt kâr:
363.78 EUR (27 498 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-250.19 EUR (17 363 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
33 (31.44 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
31.44 EUR (33)
Sharpe oranı:
0.13
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.13%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
53.29%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.86
Alış işlemleri:
164 (55.41%)
Satış işlemleri:
132 (44.59%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.45
Beklenen getiri:
0.38 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
1.39 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-7.15 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-38.23 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-38.23 EUR (2)
Aylık büyüme:
-8.14%
Yıllık tahmin:
-98.77%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
39.70 EUR (13.87%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
13.87% (39.70 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
23.85% (59.14 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 296
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 130
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 10K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +15.87 EUR
En kötü işlem: -29 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 33
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +31.44 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -38.23 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live04" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
TTCM-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 5
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.97 × 37
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.11 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.20 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.41 × 61
Pepperstone-Edge01
2.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.51 × 817
ICMarketsSC-Live32
2.64 × 14
ThreeTrader-Live
2.94 × 108
ICMarketsSC-Live18
3.33 × 6
RoboForex-Prime
3.97 × 201
ICMarketsSC-Live04
4.19 × 54
Exness-Real7
4.67 × 3
FXPIG-DEMO
4.90 × 10
Exness-Real9
5.12 × 26
Tickmill-Live08
5.41 × 86
ICMarketsSC-Live19
5.48 × 56
FusionMarkets-Live 2
5.74 × 27
Axi-US06-Live
5.75 × 4
Exness-Real29
6.00 × 2
11 daha fazla...
- Contact: https://t.me/vikus66

- Stop losses and make profits on all trades.
- Very low DD
- minimum account $100.
- It is strongly recommended to use accounts with tight spreads: Raw Spread or ECN.
- With this signal you can sleep easy.

- Simple steps to correct lot size when connecting to a signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/23777/page4

- how to subscribe to a signal: https://www.metatrader4.com/es/signals/subscribe

- broker with the lowest spread:   https://icmarkets.com/?camp=64558


Ortalama derecelendirme:
ioio55
421
ioio55 2025.09.24 08:49 
 

Good signal, but it is scalping and it has big slippage.

Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.06.23 03:08 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

botam
187
botam 2025.01.22 20:31 
 

not profitable

2025.09.03 13:40
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 3.89% of days out of 437 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 14:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 14:51
80% of growth achieved within 19 days. This comprises 4.7% of days out of 404 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.22 14:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.14 14:50
80% of growth achieved within 18 days. This comprises 4.66% of days out of 386 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.04 14:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.30 15:55
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 221 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.29 16:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.24 14:58
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 215 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.30 16:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 17:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.07 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.06 16:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.03 00:34
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.09.02 16:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.08.07 16:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.07.04 16:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.06.25 18:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.06.25 18:37
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2024.06.25 18:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
