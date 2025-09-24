SegnaliSezioni
Carlos Mendez Sanchez

Galigold

Carlos Mendez Sanchez
3 recensioni
Affidabilità
66 settimane
2 / 527 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 76%
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
296
Profit Trade:
261 (88.17%)
Loss Trade:
35 (11.82%)
Best Trade:
15.87 EUR
Worst Trade:
-28.66 EUR
Profitto lordo:
363.78 EUR (27 498 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-250.19 EUR (17 363 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
33 (31.44 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
31.44 EUR (33)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
0.13%
Massimo carico di deposito:
53.29%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.86
Long Trade:
164 (55.41%)
Short Trade:
132 (44.59%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.45
Profitto previsto:
0.38 EUR
Profitto medio:
1.39 EUR
Perdita media:
-7.15 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-38.23 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-38.23 EUR (2)
Crescita mensile:
-8.14%
Previsione annuale:
-98.77%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
39.70 EUR (13.87%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
13.87% (39.70 EUR)
Per equità:
23.85% (59.14 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 296
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 130
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 10K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +15.87 EUR
Worst Trade: -29 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 33
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +31.44 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -38.23 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live04" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
TTCM-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 5
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.97 × 37
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.11 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.20 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.41 × 61
Pepperstone-Edge01
2.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.51 × 817
ICMarketsSC-Live32
2.64 × 14
ThreeTrader-Live
2.94 × 108
ICMarketsSC-Live18
3.33 × 6
RoboForex-Prime
3.97 × 201
ICMarketsSC-Live04
4.19 × 54
Exness-Real7
4.67 × 3
FXPIG-DEMO
4.90 × 10
Exness-Real9
5.12 × 26
Tickmill-Live08
5.41 × 86
ICMarketsSC-Live19
5.48 × 56
FusionMarkets-Live 2
5.74 × 27
Axi-US06-Live
5.75 × 4
Exness-Real29
6.00 × 2
11 più
- Contact: https://t.me/vikus66

- Stop losses and make profits on all trades.
- Very low DD
- minimum account $100.
- It is strongly recommended to use accounts with tight spreads: Raw Spread or ECN.
- With this signal you can sleep easy.

- Simple steps to correct lot size when connecting to a signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/23777/page4

- how to subscribe to a signal: https://www.metatrader4.com/es/signals/subscribe

- broker with the lowest spread:   https://icmarkets.com/?camp=64558


Valutazione media:
ioio55
421
ioio55 2025.09.24 08:49 
 

Good signal, but it is scalping and it has big slippage.

Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.06.23 03:08 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

botam
187
botam 2025.01.22 20:31 
 

not profitable

2025.09.03 13:40
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 3.89% of days out of 437 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 14:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 14:51
80% of growth achieved within 19 days. This comprises 4.7% of days out of 404 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.22 14:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.14 14:50
80% of growth achieved within 18 days. This comprises 4.66% of days out of 386 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.04 14:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.30 15:55
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 221 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.29 16:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.24 14:58
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 215 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.30 16:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 17:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.07 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.06 16:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.03 00:34
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.09.02 16:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.08.07 16:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.07.04 16:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.06.25 18:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.06.25 18:37
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2024.06.25 18:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
