- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|296
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|130
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|10K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live04" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
TTCM-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 5
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.97 × 37
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.11 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.20 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.41 × 61
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|2.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|2.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.51 × 817
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|2.64 × 14
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.94 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|3.33 × 6
|
RoboForex-Prime
|3.97 × 201
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|4.19 × 54
|
Exness-Real7
|4.67 × 3
|
FXPIG-DEMO
|4.90 × 10
|
Exness-Real9
|5.12 × 26
|
Tickmill-Live08
|5.41 × 86
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|5.48 × 56
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|5.74 × 27
|
Axi-US06-Live
|5.75 × 4
|
Exness-Real29
|6.00 × 2
- Contact: https://t.me/vikus66
- Stop losses and make profits on all trades.
- Very low DD
- minimum account $100.
- It is strongly recommended to use accounts with tight spreads: Raw Spread or ECN.
- With this signal you can sleep easy.
- Simple steps to correct lot size when connecting to a signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/23777/page4
- how to subscribe to a signal: https://www.metatrader4.com/es/signals/subscribe
- broker with the lowest spread: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=64558
USD
EUR
EUR
Good signal, but it is scalping and it has big slippage.
欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu
not profitable