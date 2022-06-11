SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD ICMarkets
Konstantinos Karantonis

SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD ICMarkets

Konstantinos Karantonis
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
173 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2022 132%
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 808
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
887 (49.05%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
921 (50.94%)
En iyi işlem:
103.38 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-89.88 EUR
Brüt kâr:
17 210.13 EUR (794 921 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-15 045.31 EUR (677 236 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
14 (532.48 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
532.48 EUR (14)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
31.31%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.68%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
8 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.89
Alış işlemleri:
1 306 (72.23%)
Satış işlemleri:
502 (27.77%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.14
Beklenen getiri:
1.20 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
19.40 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-16.34 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
13 (-491.92 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-491.92 EUR (13)
Aylık büyüme:
4.58%
Yıllık tahmin:
55.52%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
91.87 EUR
Maksimum:
1 144.27 EUR (44.81%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
31.28% (406.95 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
3.82% (48.43 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1808
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 2.5K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 118K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +103.38 EUR
En kötü işlem: -90 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 14
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 13
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +532.48 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -491.92 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live32" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.11 × 61
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.50 × 135
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.51 × 369
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.70 × 169
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.80 × 5
Exness-Real7
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.41 × 274
RoboForex-Prime
1.47 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.76 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.77 × 752
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.92 × 322
KeyToMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.12 × 2187
JustForex-Live2
2.14 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.14 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 8
2.29 × 7
ICTrading-Live29
2.40 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live18
2.97 × 60
TitanFX-06
3.00 × 8
AUSForex-Live 2
3.20 × 10
EBCGroup-Live
3.33 × 18
44 daha fazla...
TRADING AS IT SHOULD BE. Investment Of Life (IFL) strategies are based on long term investment logic and approach.
Such kind of strategies have checked and backtested on tick data from 2004 for their robustness,low risk and stability.
Strategies which have proven they work on real trading conditions. No fancy firework experts and indicators!
All strategies are own compiled and based on various technical indicators and other parameters.

Long term investment portfolio of strategies I have compiled based on various technical indicators and other parameters and backtested on tick data since 2004.

Number one priority is preserving initial capital of investors and a steady and consistent growth of it.

All opened trades have tight and specific stop loss and take profit levels.

Trades per month 80 to 100 

Max historical drawdown 20% 

Yearly estimated profit from 30% to 100% 

Friendly advice: USE EXACTLY THE SAME AS SIGNAL RISK


İnceleme yok
2025.09.15 01:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 16:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.26 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 18:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.12.04 15:42
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 0.55% of days out of 543 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD ICMarkets
Ayda 30 USD
132%
0
0
USD
4.7K
EUR
173
100%
1 808
49%
31%
1.14
1.20
EUR
31%
1:500
