Signale / MetaTrader 4 / SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD ICMarkets
Konstantinos Karantonis

SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD ICMarkets

Konstantinos Karantonis
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
187 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2022 245%
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 944
Gewinntrades:
969 (49.84%)
Verlusttrades:
975 (50.15%)
Bester Trade:
305.01 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-151.98 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
22 342.41 EUR (895 077 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-17 900.30 EUR (727 212 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
14 (532.48 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
777.98 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading-Aktivität:
30.31%
Max deposit load:
3.68%
Letzter Trade:
16 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
10
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
3.88
Long-Positionen:
1 414 (72.74%)
Short-Positionen:
530 (27.26%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.25
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.29 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
23.06 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-18.36 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
13 (-491.92 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-571.34 EUR (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.70%
Jahresprognose:
57.07%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
91.87 EUR
Maximaler:
1 144.27 EUR (44.81%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
31.28% (406.95 EUR)
Kapital:
3.82% (48.43 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1944
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 168K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +305.01 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -152 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +532.48 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -491.92 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live32" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.11 × 61
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.50 × 135
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.51 × 369
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.70 × 169
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.80 × 5
Exness-Real7
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.41 × 274
RoboForex-Prime
1.47 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.76 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.77 × 752
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.92 × 322
KeyToMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.12 × 2187
JustForex-Live2
2.14 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.14 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 8
2.29 × 7
ICTrading-Live29
2.40 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live18
2.97 × 60
TitanFX-06
3.00 × 8
AUSForex-Live 2
3.20 × 10
EBCGroup-Live
3.33 × 18
noch 44 ...
TRADING AS IT SHOULD BE. Investment Of Life (IFL) strategies are based on long term investment logic and approach.
Such kind of strategies have checked and backtested on tick data from 2004 for their robustness,low risk and stability.
Strategies which have proven they work on real trading conditions. No fancy firework experts and indicators!
All strategies are own compiled and based on various technical indicators and other parameters.

Long term investment portfolio of strategies I have compiled based on various technical indicators and other parameters and backtested on tick data since 2004.

Number one priority is preserving initial capital of investors and a steady and consistent growth of it.

All opened trades have tight and specific stop loss and take profit levels.

Trades per month 40 to 60 

Max historical drawdown 20% 

Yearly estimated profit from 30% to 100% 

Friendly advice: USE EXACTLY THE SAME AS SIGNAL RISK

Suggested Brokers: VANTAGE FX (PAMM ACCOUNT AND/OR COPY TRADING, send me personal message for joining details), TICKMILL, ICMarkets.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.09.15 01:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 16:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.26 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 18:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.12.04 15:42
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 0.55% of days out of 543 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD ICMarkets
30 USD pro Monat
245%
0
0
USD
6.9K
EUR
187
100%
1 944
49%
30%
1.24
2.29
EUR
31%
1:500
Kopieren

