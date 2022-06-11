SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD ICMarkets
Konstantinos Karantonis

SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD ICMarkets

Konstantinos Karantonis
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
173 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2022 132%
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 808
Profit Trade:
887 (49.05%)
Loss Trade:
921 (50.94%)
Best Trade:
103.38 EUR
Worst Trade:
-89.88 EUR
Profitto lordo:
17 210.13 EUR (794 921 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-15 045.31 EUR (677 236 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (532.48 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
532.48 EUR (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
31.31%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.68%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.89
Long Trade:
1 306 (72.23%)
Short Trade:
502 (27.77%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.14
Profitto previsto:
1.20 EUR
Profitto medio:
19.40 EUR
Perdita media:
-16.34 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-491.92 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-491.92 EUR (13)
Crescita mensile:
4.58%
Previsione annuale:
55.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
91.87 EUR
Massimale:
1 144.27 EUR (44.81%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
31.28% (406.95 EUR)
Per equità:
3.82% (48.43 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1808
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 2.5K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 118K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +103.38 EUR
Worst Trade: -90 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 13
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +532.48 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -491.92 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live32" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.11 × 61
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.50 × 135
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.51 × 369
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.70 × 169
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.80 × 5
Exness-Real7
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.41 × 274
RoboForex-Prime
1.47 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.76 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.77 × 752
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.92 × 322
KeyToMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.12 × 2187
JustForex-Live2
2.14 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.14 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 8
2.29 × 7
ICTrading-Live29
2.40 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live18
2.97 × 60
TitanFX-06
3.00 × 8
AUSForex-Live 2
3.20 × 10
EBCGroup-Live
3.33 × 18
TRADING AS IT SHOULD BE. Investment Of Life (IFL) strategies are based on long term investment logic and approach.
Such kind of strategies have checked and backtested on tick data from 2004 for their robustness,low risk and stability.
Strategies which have proven they work on real trading conditions. No fancy firework experts and indicators!
All strategies are own compiled and based on various technical indicators and other parameters.

Long term investment portfolio of strategies I have compiled based on various technical indicators and other parameters and backtested on tick data since 2004.

Number one priority is preserving initial capital of investors and a steady and consistent growth of it.

All opened trades have tight and specific stop loss and take profit levels.

Trades per month 80 to 100 

Max historical drawdown 20% 

Yearly estimated profit from 30% to 100% 

Friendly advice: USE EXACTLY THE SAME AS SIGNAL RISK


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.15 01:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 16:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.26 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 18:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.12.04 15:42
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 0.55% of days out of 543 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD ICMarkets
30USD al mese
132%
0
0
USD
4.7K
EUR
173
100%
1 808
49%
31%
1.14
1.20
EUR
31%
1:500
