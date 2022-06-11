SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD ICMarkets
Konstantinos Karantonis

SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD ICMarkets

Konstantinos Karantonis
0 avis
Fiabilité
172 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 132%
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 807
Bénéfice trades:
886 (49.03%)
Perte trades:
921 (50.97%)
Meilleure transaction:
103.38 EUR
Pire transaction:
-89.88 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
17 207.01 EUR (794 848 pips)
Perte brute:
-15 045.31 EUR (677 236 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (532.48 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
532.48 EUR (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
32.31%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.68%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
8 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.89
Longs trades:
1 305 (72.22%)
Courts trades:
502 (27.78%)
Facteur de profit:
1.14
Rendement attendu:
1.20 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
19.42 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-16.34 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-491.92 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-491.92 EUR (13)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.51%
Prévision annuelle:
54.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
91.87 EUR
Maximal:
1 144.27 EUR (44.81%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
31.28% (406.95 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
3.82% (48.43 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1807
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 118K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +103.38 EUR
Pire transaction: -90 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 14
Pertes consécutives maximales: 13
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +532.48 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -491.92 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live32" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.11 × 61
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.50 × 135
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.51 × 369
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.70 × 169
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.80 × 5
Exness-Real7
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.41 × 274
RoboForex-Prime
1.47 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.76 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.77 × 752
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.92 × 322
KeyToMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.12 × 2187
JustForex-Live2
2.14 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.14 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 8
2.29 × 7
ICTrading-Live29
2.40 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live18
2.97 × 60
TitanFX-06
3.00 × 8
AUSForex-Live 2
3.20 × 10
EBCGroup-Live
3.33 × 18
44 plus...
TRADING AS IT SHOULD BE. Investment Of Life (IFL) strategies are based on long term investment logic and approach.
Such kind of strategies have checked and backtested on tick data from 2004 for their robustness,low risk and stability.
Strategies which have proven they work on real trading conditions. No fancy firework experts and indicators!
All strategies are own compiled and based on various technical indicators and other parameters.

Long term investment portfolio of strategies I have compiled based on various technical indicators and other parameters and backtested on tick data since 2004.

Number one priority is preserving initial capital of investors and a steady and consistent growth of it.

All opened trades have tight and specific stop loss and take profit levels.

Trades per month 80 to 100 

Max historical drawdown 20% 

Yearly estimated profit from 30% to 100% 

Friendly advice: USE EXACTLY THE SAME AS SIGNAL RISK


Aucun avis
2025.09.15 01:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 16:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.26 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 18:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.12.04 15:42
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 0.55% of days out of 543 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
