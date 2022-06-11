シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD ICMarkets
Konstantinos Karantonis

SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD ICMarkets

Konstantinos Karantonis
レビュー0件
信頼性
187週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2022 245%
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 944
利益トレード:
969 (49.84%)
損失トレード:
975 (50.15%)
ベストトレード:
305.01 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-151.98 EUR
総利益:
22 342.41 EUR (895 077 pips)
総損失:
-17 900.30 EUR (727 212 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
14 (532.48 EUR)
最大連続利益:
777.98 EUR (6)
シャープレシオ:
0.08
取引アクティビティ:
30.31%
最大入金額:
3.68%
最近のトレード:
16 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
10
平均保有時間:
8 時間
リカバリーファクター:
3.88
長いトレード:
1 414 (72.74%)
短いトレード:
530 (27.26%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.25
期待されたペイオフ:
2.29 EUR
平均利益:
23.06 EUR
平均損失:
-18.36 EUR
最大連続の負け:
13 (-491.92 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-571.34 EUR (8)
月間成長:
4.70%
年間予想:
57.07%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
91.87 EUR
最大の:
1 144.27 EUR (44.81%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
31.28% (406.95 EUR)
エクイティによる:
3.82% (48.43 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1944
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 5.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 168K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +305.01 EUR
最悪のトレード: -152 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 6
最大連続の負け: 8
最大連続利益: +532.48 EUR
最大連続損失: -491.92 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-Live32"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.11 × 61
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.50 × 135
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.51 × 369
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.70 × 169
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.80 × 5
Exness-Real7
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.41 × 274
RoboForex-Prime
1.47 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.76 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.77 × 752
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.92 × 322
KeyToMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.12 × 2187
JustForex-Live2
2.14 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.14 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 8
2.29 × 7
ICTrading-Live29
2.40 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live18
2.97 × 60
TitanFX-06
3.00 × 8
AUSForex-Live 2
3.20 × 10
EBCGroup-Live
3.33 × 18
44 より多く...
TRADING AS IT SHOULD BE. Investment Of Life (IFL) strategies are based on long term investment logic and approach.
Such kind of strategies have checked and backtested on tick data from 2004 for their robustness,low risk and stability.
Strategies which have proven they work on real trading conditions. No fancy firework experts and indicators!
All strategies are own compiled and based on various technical indicators and other parameters.

Long term investment portfolio of strategies I have compiled based on various technical indicators and other parameters and backtested on tick data since 2004.

Number one priority is preserving initial capital of investors and a steady and consistent growth of it.

All opened trades have tight and specific stop loss and take profit levels.

Trades per month 40 to 60 

Max historical drawdown 20% 

Yearly estimated profit from 30% to 100% 

Friendly advice: USE EXACTLY THE SAME AS SIGNAL RISK

Suggested Brokers: VANTAGE FX (PAMM ACCOUNT AND/OR COPY TRADING, send me personal message for joining details), TICKMILL, ICMarkets.


レビューなし
2025.09.15 01:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 16:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.26 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 18:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.12.04 15:42
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 0.55% of days out of 543 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
