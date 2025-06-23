FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / WHD
WHD: Cactus Inc Class A

39.50 USD 1.74 (4.22%)
Sektör: Enerji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

WHD fiyatı bugün -4.22% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 39.33 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 41.06 aralığında işlem gördü.

Cactus Inc Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Günlük aralık
39.33 41.06
Yıllık aralık
33.80 69.98
Önceki kapanış
41.24
Açılış
40.90
Satış
39.50
Alış
39.80
Düşük
39.33
Yüksek
41.06
Hacim
701
Günlük değişim
-4.22%
Aylık değişim
-5.32%
6 aylık değişim
-13.60%
Yıllık değişim
-32.97%
