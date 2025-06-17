CotizacionesSecciones
WHD
WHD: Cactus Inc Class A

40.26 USD 0.20 (0.49%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de WHD de hoy ha cambiado un -0.49%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 39.86, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 41.58.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Cactus Inc Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WHD News

Rango diario
39.86 41.58
Rango anual
33.80 69.98
Cierres anteriores
40.46
Open
40.31
Bid
40.26
Ask
40.56
Low
39.86
High
41.58
Volumen
861
Cambio diario
-0.49%
Cambio mensual
-3.50%
Cambio a 6 meses
-11.94%
Cambio anual
-31.68%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B