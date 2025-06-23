Devises / WHD
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
WHD: Cactus Inc Class A
39.50 USD 1.74 (4.22%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de WHD a changé de -4.22% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 39.33 et à un maximum de 41.06.
Suivez la dynamique Cactus Inc Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WHD Nouvelles
- Cactus: Stable Margins, Expanding Strategy Beyond North America (NYSE:WHD)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 9th
- Why Is Cactus (WHD) Down 1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- OXY Stock Outperforms Industry in Three Months: Time to Buy?
- A 12-Stock Sane Portfolio for Crazy Times
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Cactus, Inc. (WHD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cactus (WHD) Q2 EPS Falls 18.5%
- Earnings call transcript: Cactus Inc. misses Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- Cactus Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Fall Year Over Year
- Cactus earnings missed by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cactus (WHD) Q2 Earnings
- Cactus, Inc. (WHD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Gibson Energy Q2 2025 presentation: Infrastructure focus drives earnings beat
- Earnings Preview: Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Analysts Estimate Cactus, Inc. (WHD) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Baker Hughes Q2 2025 slides: Margin expansion continues amid strategic portfolio shifts
- Baker Hughes beats Q2 expectations as adjusted EBITDA rises 7%
- AMG TimesSquare Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSQIX)
- Touchstone Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TVOAX)
- Citi outlines what awaits the biggest U.S. oilfield services providers in H2
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Reverses, Tesla Surges; These Defense Stocks Gain After Iran Attack (Live Coverage)
Range quotidien
39.33 41.06
Range Annuel
33.80 69.98
- Clôture Précédente
- 41.24
- Ouverture
- 40.90
- Bid
- 39.50
- Ask
- 39.80
- Plus Bas
- 39.33
- Plus Haut
- 41.06
- Volume
- 701
- Changement quotidien
- -4.22%
- Changement Mensuel
- -5.32%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -13.60%
- Changement Annuel
- -32.97%
20 septembre, samedi