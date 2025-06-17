Currencies / WHD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WHD: Cactus Inc Class A
40.31 USD 0.48 (1.21%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WHD exchange rate has changed by 1.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.69 and at a high of 40.50.
Follow Cactus Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WHD News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- New Strong Sell Stocks for September 9th
- Why Is Cactus (WHD) Down 1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- OXY Stock Outperforms Industry in Three Months: Time to Buy?
- A 12-Stock Sane Portfolio for Crazy Times
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Cactus, Inc. (WHD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cactus (WHD) Q2 EPS Falls 18.5%
- Earnings call transcript: Cactus Inc. misses Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- Cactus Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Fall Year Over Year
- Cactus earnings missed by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cactus (WHD) Q2 Earnings
- Cactus, Inc. (WHD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Gibson Energy Q2 2025 presentation: Infrastructure focus drives earnings beat
- Earnings Preview: Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Analysts Estimate Cactus, Inc. (WHD) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Baker Hughes Q2 2025 slides: Margin expansion continues amid strategic portfolio shifts
- Baker Hughes beats Q2 expectations as adjusted EBITDA rises 7%
- AMG TimesSquare Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSQIX)
- Touchstone Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TVOAX)
- Citi outlines what awaits the biggest U.S. oilfield services providers in H2
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Reverses, Tesla Surges; These Defense Stocks Gain After Iran Attack (Live Coverage)
- Gibson Energy stock rating cut to Hold by TD Securities on valuation
Daily Range
39.69 40.50
Year Range
33.80 69.98
- Previous Close
- 39.83
- Open
- 39.98
- Bid
- 40.31
- Ask
- 40.61
- Low
- 39.69
- High
- 40.50
- Volume
- 274
- Daily Change
- 1.21%
- Month Change
- -3.38%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.83%
- Year Change
- -31.60%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%