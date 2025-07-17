KotasyonBölümler
VUG: Vanguard Growth ETF

476.45 USD 2.14 (0.45%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

VUG fiyatı bugün 0.45% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 472.64 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 476.76 aralığında işlem gördü.

Vanguard Growth ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is VUG stock price today?

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) stock is priced at 476.45 today. It trades within 0.45%, yesterday's close was 474.31, and trading volume reached 1451.

Does VUG stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Growth ETF is currently valued at 476.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.13% and USD.

How to buy VUG stock?

You can buy Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) shares at the current price of 476.45. Orders are usually placed near 476.45 or 476.75, while 1451 and 0.23% show market activity.

How to invest into VUG stock?

Investing in Vanguard Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 316.14 - 484.20 and current price 476.45. Many compare 5.64% and 28.96% before placing orders at 476.45 or 476.75.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares (VUG) in the past year was 484.20. Within 316.14 - 484.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 474.31 helps spot resistance levels.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VUG) over the year was 316.14. Comparing it with the current 476.45 and 316.14 - 484.20 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did VUG stock split?

Vanguard Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 474.31, and 24.13% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
472.64 476.76
Yıllık aralık
316.14 484.20
Önceki kapanış
474.31
Açılış
475.37
Satış
476.45
Alış
476.75
Düşük
472.64
Yüksek
476.76
Hacim
1.451 K
Günlük değişim
0.45%
Aylık değişim
5.64%
6 aylık değişim
28.96%
Yıllık değişim
24.13%
28 Eylül, Pazar