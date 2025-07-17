QuotesSections
Currencies / VUG
Back to US Stock Market

VUG: Vanguard Growth ETF

476.45 USD 2.14 (0.45%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VUG exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 472.64 and at a high of 476.76.

Follow Vanguard Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VUG News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VUG stock price today?

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) stock is priced at 476.45 today. It trades within 0.45%, yesterday's close was 474.31, and trading volume reached 1451.

Does VUG stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Growth ETF is currently valued at 476.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.13% and USD.

How to buy VUG stock?

You can buy Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) shares at the current price of 476.45. Orders are usually placed near 476.45 or 476.75, while 1451 and 0.23% show market activity.

How to invest into VUG stock?

Investing in Vanguard Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 316.14 - 484.20 and current price 476.45. Many compare 5.64% and 28.96% before placing orders at 476.45 or 476.75.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares (VUG) in the past year was 484.20. Within 316.14 - 484.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 474.31 helps spot resistance levels.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VUG) over the year was 316.14. Comparing it with the current 476.45 and 316.14 - 484.20 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did VUG stock split?

Vanguard Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 474.31, and 24.13% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
472.64 476.76
Year Range
316.14 484.20
Previous Close
474.31
Open
475.37
Bid
476.45
Ask
476.75
Low
472.64
High
476.76
Volume
1.451 K
Daily Change
0.45%
Month Change
5.64%
6 Months Change
28.96%
Year Change
24.13%
28 September, Sunday