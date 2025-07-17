시세섹션
VUG
VUG: Vanguard Growth ETF

476.45 USD 2.14 (0.45%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

VUG 환율이 오늘 0.45%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 472.64이고 고가는 476.76이었습니다.

Vanguard Growth ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

VUG News

자주 묻는 질문

What is VUG stock price today?

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) stock is priced at 476.45 today. It trades within 0.45%, yesterday's close was 474.31, and trading volume reached 1451.

Does VUG stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Growth ETF is currently valued at 476.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.13% and USD.

How to buy VUG stock?

You can buy Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) shares at the current price of 476.45. Orders are usually placed near 476.45 or 476.75, while 1451 and 0.23% show market activity.

How to invest into VUG stock?

Investing in Vanguard Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 316.14 - 484.20 and current price 476.45. Many compare 5.64% and 28.96% before placing orders at 476.45 or 476.75.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares (VUG) in the past year was 484.20. Within 316.14 - 484.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 474.31 helps spot resistance levels.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VUG) over the year was 316.14. Comparing it with the current 476.45 and 316.14 - 484.20 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did VUG stock split?

Vanguard Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 474.31, and 24.13% after corporate actions.

28 9월, 일요일