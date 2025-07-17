CotationsSections
VUG: Vanguard Growth ETF

476.45 USD 2.14 (0.45%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de VUG a changé de 0.45% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 472.64 et à un maximum de 476.76.

Suivez la dynamique Vanguard Growth ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

VUG Nouvelles

Foire Aux Questions

What is VUG stock price today?

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) stock is priced at 476.45 today. It trades within 0.45%, yesterday's close was 474.31, and trading volume reached 1451.

Does VUG stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Growth ETF is currently valued at 476.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.13% and USD.

How to buy VUG stock?

You can buy Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) shares at the current price of 476.45. Orders are usually placed near 476.45 or 476.75, while 1451 and 0.23% show market activity.

How to invest into VUG stock?

Investing in Vanguard Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 316.14 - 484.20 and current price 476.45. Many compare 5.64% and 28.96% before placing orders at 476.45 or 476.75.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares (VUG) in the past year was 484.20. Within 316.14 - 484.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 474.31 helps spot resistance levels.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VUG) over the year was 316.14. Comparing it with the current 476.45 and 316.14 - 484.20 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did VUG stock split?

Vanguard Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 474.31, and 24.13% after corporate actions.

28 septembre, dimanche