Divisas / VUG
VUG: Vanguard Growth ETF

476.45 USD 2.14 (0.45%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de VUG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.45%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 472.64, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 476.76.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Vanguard Growth ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Preguntas frecuentes

What is VUG stock price today?

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) stock is priced at 476.45 today. It trades within 0.45%, yesterday's close was 474.31, and trading volume reached 1451.

Does VUG stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Growth ETF is currently valued at 476.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.13% and USD.

How to buy VUG stock?

You can buy Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) shares at the current price of 476.45. Orders are usually placed near 476.45 or 476.75, while 1451 and 0.23% show market activity.

How to invest into VUG stock?

Investing in Vanguard Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 316.14 - 484.20 and current price 476.45. Many compare 5.64% and 28.96% before placing orders at 476.45 or 476.75.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares (VUG) in the past year was 484.20. Within 316.14 - 484.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 474.31 helps spot resistance levels.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VUG) over the year was 316.14. Comparing it with the current 476.45 and 316.14 - 484.20 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did VUG stock split?

Vanguard Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 474.31, and 24.13% after corporate actions.

Rango diario
472.64 476.76
Rango anual
316.14 484.20
Cierres anteriores
474.31
Open
475.37
Bid
476.45
Ask
476.75
Low
472.64
High
476.76
Volumen
1.451 K
Cambio diario
0.45%
Cambio mensual
5.64%
Cambio a 6 meses
28.96%
Cambio anual
24.13%
28 septiembre, domingo