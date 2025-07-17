KurseKategorien
VUG: Vanguard Growth ETF

476.45 USD 2.14 (0.45%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von VUG hat sich für heute um 0.45% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 472.64 bis zu einem Hoch von 476.76 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Vanguard Growth ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Häufige Fragen

What is VUG stock price today?

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) stock is priced at 476.45 today. It trades within 0.45%, yesterday's close was 474.31, and trading volume reached 1451.

Does VUG stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Growth ETF is currently valued at 476.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.13% and USD.

How to buy VUG stock?

You can buy Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) shares at the current price of 476.45. Orders are usually placed near 476.45 or 476.75, while 1451 and 0.23% show market activity.

How to invest into VUG stock?

Investing in Vanguard Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 316.14 - 484.20 and current price 476.45. Many compare 5.64% and 28.96% before placing orders at 476.45 or 476.75.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares (VUG) in the past year was 484.20. Within 316.14 - 484.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 474.31 helps spot resistance levels.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VUG) over the year was 316.14. Comparing it with the current 476.45 and 316.14 - 484.20 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did VUG stock split?

Vanguard Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 474.31, and 24.13% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
472.64 476.76
Jahresspanne
316.14 484.20
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
474.31
Eröffnung
475.37
Bid
476.45
Ask
476.75
Tief
472.64
Hoch
476.76
Volumen
1.451 K
Tagesänderung
0.45%
Monatsänderung
5.64%
6-Monatsänderung
28.96%
Jahresänderung
24.13%
