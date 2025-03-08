Dövizler / VSTS
VSTS: Vestis Corporation
4.15 USD 0.01 (0.24%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
VSTS fiyatı bugün 0.24% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 4.06 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 4.17 aralığında işlem gördü.
Vestis Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VSTS haberleri
- Vestis Corp announces retention equity awards for executive officers
- Vestis (VSTS) Q3 Revenue Falls 3.5%
- Vestis (VSTS) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Vestis Q3 2025 slides: Revenue declines continue amid operational improvement efforts
- J.P. Morgan upgrades Cintas, cuts UniFirst and Vestis on weak outlooks
- This Procter & Gamble Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY)
- JPMorgan downgrades Vestis stock to Underweight amid turnaround challenges
- Cintas: Beautiful And Boring But Trading At A Premium (NASDAQ:CTAS)
- Vestis Corporation Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Vestis Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2025 - VSTS
- Levi & Korsinsky Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Vestis Corporation (VSTS) Shareholders
- Levi & Korsinsky Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Vestis Corporation (VSTS) Shareholders
- Class Action Filed Against Vestis Corporation (VSTS) - August 8, 2025 Deadline to Join - Contact Levi & Korsinsky
- Vestis: No Immediate Turnaround In Sight, But New CEO Gives Hope (NYSE:VSTS)
- Jefferies upgrades Rollins on sales hiring surge, sees growth ahead
- Moody’s lowers Vestis’ corporate family rating to B2, maintains stable outlook
- Vestis Corp. downgraded by S&P Global due to weaker performance outlook
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Mercury Systems, Arista Networks And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)
- Why Porch Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 21%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX), AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU)
- Vestis stock plummets 28.5% as Q2 earnings disappoint, guidance falls short
- Qualcomm, Confluent, Pilgrim's Pride And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Granite Const (NYSE:GVA), Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)
- Why Meta Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Alset (NASDAQ:AEI)
- Fidelity Select Consumer Discretionary Portfolio Q4 2024 Review (Mutual Fund:FSCPX)
- Vestis: Extremely Undervalued With Stable FCF And 75 Years In The Industry (NYSE:VSTS)
Günlük aralık
4.06 4.17
Yıllık aralık
3.98 17.84
- Önceki kapanış
- 4.14
- Açılış
- 4.14
- Satış
- 4.15
- Alış
- 4.45
- Düşük
- 4.06
- Yüksek
- 4.17
- Hacim
- 2.123 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.24%
- Aylık değişim
- -11.13%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -57.52%
- Yıllık değişim
- -72.20%
