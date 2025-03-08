货币 / VSTS
VSTS: Vestis Corporation
4.11 USD 0.10 (2.38%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VSTS汇率已更改-2.38%。当日，交易品种以低点4.05和高点4.23进行交易。
关注Vestis Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
VSTS新闻
- Vestis Corp announces retention equity awards for executive officers
- Vestis (VSTS) Q3 Revenue Falls 3.5%
- Vestis (VSTS) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Vestis Q3 2025 slides: Revenue declines continue amid operational improvement efforts
- J.P. Morgan upgrades Cintas, cuts UniFirst and Vestis on weak outlooks
- This Procter & Gamble Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY)
- JPMorgan downgrades Vestis stock to Underweight amid turnaround challenges
- Cintas: Beautiful And Boring But Trading At A Premium (NASDAQ:CTAS)
- Vestis Corporation Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Vestis Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2025 - VSTS
- Vestis: No Immediate Turnaround In Sight, But New CEO Gives Hope (NYSE:VSTS)
- Jefferies upgrades Rollins on sales hiring surge, sees growth ahead
- Moody’s lowers Vestis’ corporate family rating to B2, maintains stable outlook
- Vestis Corp. downgraded by S&P Global due to weaker performance outlook
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Mercury Systems, Arista Networks And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)
- Why Porch Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 21%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX), AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU)
- Vestis stock plummets 28.5% as Q2 earnings disappoint, guidance falls short
- Qualcomm, Confluent, Pilgrim's Pride And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Granite Const (NYSE:GVA), Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)
- Why Meta Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Alset (NASDAQ:AEI)
- Fidelity Select Consumer Discretionary Portfolio Q4 2024 Review (Mutual Fund:FSCPX)
- Vestis: Extremely Undervalued With Stable FCF And 75 Years In The Industry (NYSE:VSTS)
日范围
4.05 4.23
年范围
3.98 17.84
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.21
- 开盘价
- 4.16
- 卖价
- 4.11
- 买价
- 4.41
- 最低价
- 4.05
- 最高价
- 4.23
- 交易量
- 1.680 K
- 日变化
- -2.38%
- 月变化
- -11.99%
- 6个月变化
- -57.93%
- 年变化
- -72.47%
