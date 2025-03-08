통화 / VSTS
VSTS: Vestis Corporation
4.15 USD 0.01 (0.24%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
VSTS 환율이 오늘 0.24%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.06이고 고가는 4.17이었습니다.
Vestis Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
4.06 4.17
년간 변동
3.98 17.84
- 이전 종가
- 4.14
- 시가
- 4.14
- Bid
- 4.15
- Ask
- 4.45
- 저가
- 4.06
- 고가
- 4.17
- 볼륨
- 2.123 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.24%
- 월 변동
- -11.13%
- 6개월 변동
- -57.52%
- 년간 변동율
- -72.20%
20 9월, 토요일