QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VSTS
Tornare a Azioni

VSTS: Vestis Corporation

4.15 USD 0.01 (0.24%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VSTS ha avuto una variazione del 0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.06 e ad un massimo di 4.17.

Segui le dinamiche di Vestis Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VSTS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.06 4.17
Intervallo Annuale
3.98 17.84
Chiusura Precedente
4.14
Apertura
4.14
Bid
4.15
Ask
4.45
Minimo
4.06
Massimo
4.17
Volume
2.123 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.24%
Variazione Mensile
-11.13%
Variazione Semestrale
-57.52%
Variazione Annuale
-72.20%
21 settembre, domenica