VSTS: Vestis Corporation
4.15 USD 0.01 (0.24%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VSTS ha avuto una variazione del 0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.06 e ad un massimo di 4.17.
Segui le dinamiche di Vestis Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
VSTS News
- Vestis Corp announces retention equity awards for executive officers
- Vestis (VSTS) Q3 Revenue Falls 3.5%
- Vestis (VSTS) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Vestis Q3 2025 slides: Revenue declines continue amid operational improvement efforts
- J.P. Morgan upgrades Cintas, cuts UniFirst and Vestis on weak outlooks
- JPMorgan downgrades Vestis stock to Underweight amid turnaround challenges
- Cintas: Beautiful And Boring But Trading At A Premium (NASDAQ:CTAS)
- Vestis Corporation Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Vestis Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2025 - VSTS
- Levi & Korsinsky Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Vestis Corporation (VSTS) Shareholders
- Vestis: No Immediate Turnaround In Sight, But New CEO Gives Hope (NYSE:VSTS)
- Jefferies upgrades Rollins on sales hiring surge, sees growth ahead
- Moody’s lowers Vestis’ corporate family rating to B2, maintains stable outlook
- Vestis Corp. downgraded by S&P Global due to weaker performance outlook
- Vestis stock plummets 28.5% as Q2 earnings disappoint, guidance falls short
- Vestis: Extremely Undervalued With Stable FCF And 75 Years In The Industry (NYSE:VSTS)
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.06 4.17
Intervallo Annuale
3.98 17.84
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.14
- Apertura
- 4.14
- Bid
- 4.15
- Ask
- 4.45
- Minimo
- 4.06
- Massimo
- 4.17
- Volume
- 2.123 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- -11.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -57.52%
- Variazione Annuale
- -72.20%
21 settembre, domenica