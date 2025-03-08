通貨 / VSTS
VSTS: Vestis Corporation
4.14 USD 0.07 (1.72%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VSTSの今日の為替レートは、1.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.04の安値と4.19の高値で取引されました。
Vestis Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
VSTS News
- Vestis Corp announces retention equity awards for executive officers
- Vestis (VSTS) Q3 Revenue Falls 3.5%
- Vestis (VSTS) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Vestis Q3 2025 slides: Revenue declines continue amid operational improvement efforts
- J.P. Morgan upgrades Cintas, cuts UniFirst and Vestis on weak outlooks
- This Procter & Gamble Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY)
- JPMorgan downgrades Vestis stock to Underweight amid turnaround challenges
- Cintas: Beautiful And Boring But Trading At A Premium (NASDAQ:CTAS)
- Levi & Korsinsky Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Vestis Corporation (VSTS) Shareholders
- Vestis: No Immediate Turnaround In Sight, But New CEO Gives Hope (NYSE:VSTS)
- Jefferies upgrades Rollins on sales hiring surge, sees growth ahead
- Moody’s lowers Vestis’ corporate family rating to B2, maintains stable outlook
- Vestis Corp. downgraded by S&P Global due to weaker performance outlook
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Mercury Systems, Arista Networks And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)
- Why Porch Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 21%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX), AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU)
- Vestis stock plummets 28.5% as Q2 earnings disappoint, guidance falls short
- Qualcomm, Confluent, Pilgrim's Pride And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Granite Const (NYSE:GVA), Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)
- Why Meta Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Alset (NASDAQ:AEI)
- Fidelity Select Consumer Discretionary Portfolio Q4 2024 Review (Mutual Fund:FSCPX)
- Vestis: Extremely Undervalued With Stable FCF And 75 Years In The Industry (NYSE:VSTS)
1日のレンジ
4.04 4.19
1年のレンジ
3.98 17.84
- 以前の終値
- 4.07
- 始値
- 4.14
- 買値
- 4.14
- 買値
- 4.44
- 安値
- 4.04
- 高値
- 4.19
- 出来高
- 2.119 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.72%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -11.35%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -57.63%
- 1年の変化
- -72.27%
