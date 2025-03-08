Moedas / VSTS
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
VSTS: Vestis Corporation
4.16 USD 0.09 (2.21%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VSTS para hoje mudou para 2.21%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.04 e o mais alto foi 4.18.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vestis Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VSTS Notícias
- Vestis Corp announces retention equity awards for executive officers
- Vestis (VSTS) Q3 Revenue Falls 3.5%
- Vestis (VSTS) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Vestis Q3 2025 slides: Revenue declines continue amid operational improvement efforts
- J.P. Morgan upgrades Cintas, cuts UniFirst and Vestis on weak outlooks
- This Procter & Gamble Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY)
- JPMorgan downgrades Vestis stock to Underweight amid turnaround challenges
- Cintas: Beautiful And Boring But Trading At A Premium (NASDAQ:CTAS)
- Vestis Corporation Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Vestis Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2025 - VSTS
- Levi & Korsinsky Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Vestis Corporation (VSTS) Shareholders
- Levi & Korsinsky Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Vestis Corporation (VSTS) Shareholders
- Class Action Filed Against Vestis Corporation (VSTS) - August 8, 2025 Deadline to Join - Contact Levi & Korsinsky
- Vestis: No Immediate Turnaround In Sight, But New CEO Gives Hope (NYSE:VSTS)
- Jefferies upgrades Rollins on sales hiring surge, sees growth ahead
- Moody’s lowers Vestis’ corporate family rating to B2, maintains stable outlook
- Vestis Corp. downgraded by S&P Global due to weaker performance outlook
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Mercury Systems, Arista Networks And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)
- Why Porch Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 21%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX), AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU)
- Vestis stock plummets 28.5% as Q2 earnings disappoint, guidance falls short
- Qualcomm, Confluent, Pilgrim's Pride And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Granite Const (NYSE:GVA), Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)
- Why Meta Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Alset (NASDAQ:AEI)
- Fidelity Select Consumer Discretionary Portfolio Q4 2024 Review (Mutual Fund:FSCPX)
- Vestis: Extremely Undervalued With Stable FCF And 75 Years In The Industry (NYSE:VSTS)
Faixa diária
4.04 4.18
Faixa anual
3.98 17.84
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.07
- Open
- 4.14
- Bid
- 4.16
- Ask
- 4.46
- Low
- 4.04
- High
- 4.18
- Volume
- 844
- Mudança diária
- 2.21%
- Mudança mensal
- -10.92%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -57.42%
- Mudança anual
- -72.14%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh