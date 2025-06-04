FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / VSH
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

VSH: Vishay Intertechnology Inc

15.35 USD 0.44 (2.79%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

VSH fiyatı bugün -2.79% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 15.15 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 15.77 aralığında işlem gördü.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VSH haberleri

Günlük aralık
15.15 15.77
Yıllık aralık
10.35 20.15
Önceki kapanış
15.79
Açılış
15.77
Satış
15.35
Alış
15.65
Düşük
15.15
Yüksek
15.77
Hacim
2.305 K
Günlük değişim
-2.79%
Aylık değişim
1.59%
6 aylık değişim
-3.34%
Yıllık değişim
-18.48%
21 Eylül, Pazar