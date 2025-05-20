货币 / VSH
VSH: Vishay Intertechnology Inc
15.22 USD 0.01 (0.07%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VSH汇率已更改0.07%。当日，交易品种以低点15.19和高点15.48进行交易。
关注Vishay Intertechnology Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
VSH新闻
- 威世推出首款用于电动汽车的表面贴装Y1安全电容器
- Vishay introduces first surface-mount Y1 safety capacitors for EVs
- Vishay introduces new high voltage ceramic capacitors for industrial use
- Vishay introduces new automotive-grade DC-Link film capacitor
- Earnings call transcript: Vishay Intertechnology misses Q2 2025 EPS forecast
- Vishay introduces new automotive grade ESD protection diodes
- Vishay Intertechnology: Is Valued At Less Than Book Value For A Reason (NYSE:VSH)
- Vishay introduces compact surface-mount cermet trimmers for harsh conditions
- VSH Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Stock Falls
- Company News for Aug 7, 2025
- Vishay (VSH) Q2 Revenue Rises 2.9%
- Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Vishay Q2 2025 slides: revenue grows 6.6% QoQ, but profitability remains challenged
- Vishay Intertechnology shares rise 3% as revenue tops estimates
- Vishay Intertechnology earnings missed by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Vishay introduces tricolor LED with enhanced brightness for automotive use
- Vishay introduces new SiC Schottky diodes in compact package
- S&P downgrades Vishay Intertechnology to BB on cash flow concerns
- Vishay Intertechnology CHA Series of AEC-Q200 Qualified Thin Film Chip Resistors Now Available in 0402 Case Size
- Opinion: Forget the ‘Magnificent Seven’ — these 7 cheap tech and AI stocks are better buys right now
- Vishay adds surface-mount option to wirewound safety resistors
- Vishay unveils new isolation amplifiers for industrial use
- Vishay Intertechnology 80 V MOSFET in PowerPAK ® 8x8SW Package Offers Best in Class RDS(ON) of 0.88 mÎ© to Increase Efficiency
- Vishay declares dividend for common stockholders
日范围
15.19 15.48
年范围
10.35 20.15
- 前一天收盘价
- 15.21
- 开盘价
- 15.19
- 卖价
- 15.22
- 买价
- 15.52
- 最低价
- 15.19
- 最高价
- 15.48
- 交易量
- 686
- 日变化
- 0.07%
- 月变化
- 0.73%
- 6个月变化
- -4.16%
- 年变化
- -19.17%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值