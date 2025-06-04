시세섹션
통화 / VSH
VSH: Vishay Intertechnology Inc

15.35 USD 0.44 (2.79%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

VSH 환율이 오늘 -2.79%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.15이고 고가는 15.77이었습니다.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

일일 변동 비율
15.15 15.77
년간 변동
10.35 20.15
이전 종가
15.79
시가
15.77
Bid
15.35
Ask
15.65
저가
15.15
고가
15.77
볼륨
2.305 K
일일 변동
-2.79%
월 변동
1.59%
6개월 변동
-3.34%
년간 변동율
-18.48%
20 9월, 토요일