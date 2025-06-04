통화 / VSH
VSH: Vishay Intertechnology Inc
15.35 USD 0.44 (2.79%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
VSH 환율이 오늘 -2.79%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.15이고 고가는 15.77이었습니다.
Vishay Intertechnology Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
VSH News
- 비샤이, PCIM 아시아에서 반도체 및 수동 기술 선보일 예정
- Vishay to showcase semiconductor and passive tech at PCIM Asia
- Vishay, EV용 표면 실장 Y1 안전 커패시터 최초 출시
- Vishay introduces first surface-mount Y1 safety capacitors for EVs
- Vishay introduces new high voltage ceramic capacitors for industrial use
- Vishay introduces new automotive-grade DC-Link film capacitor
- Earnings call transcript: Vishay Intertechnology misses Q2 2025 EPS forecast
- Vishay introduces new automotive grade ESD protection diodes
- Vishay Intertechnology: Is Valued At Less Than Book Value For A Reason (NYSE:VSH)
- Vishay introduces compact surface-mount cermet trimmers for harsh conditions
- VSH Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Stock Falls
- Company News for Aug 7, 2025
- Vishay (VSH) Q2 Revenue Rises 2.9%
- Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Vishay Q2 2025 slides: revenue grows 6.6% QoQ, but profitability remains challenged
- Vishay Intertechnology shares rise 3% as revenue tops estimates
- Vishay Intertechnology earnings missed by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Vishay introduces tricolor LED with enhanced brightness for automotive use
- Vishay introduces new SiC Schottky diodes in compact package
- S&P downgrades Vishay Intertechnology to BB on cash flow concerns
- Vishay Intertechnology CHA Series of AEC-Q200 Qualified Thin Film Chip Resistors Now Available in 0402 Case Size
- Opinion: Forget the ‘Magnificent Seven’ — these 7 cheap tech and AI stocks are better buys right now
- Vishay adds surface-mount option to wirewound safety resistors
- Vishay unveils new isolation amplifiers for industrial use
일일 변동 비율
15.15 15.77
년간 변동
10.35 20.15
- 이전 종가
- 15.79
- 시가
- 15.77
- Bid
- 15.35
- Ask
- 15.65
- 저가
- 15.15
- 고가
- 15.77
- 볼륨
- 2.305 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.79%
- 월 변동
- 1.59%
- 6개월 변동
- -3.34%
- 년간 변동율
- -18.48%
