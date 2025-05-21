Währungen / VSH
VSH: Vishay Intertechnology Inc
15.79 USD 0.61 (4.02%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von VSH hat sich für heute um 4.02% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 15.52 bis zu einem Hoch von 15.95 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Vishay Intertechnology Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
VSH News
- Vishay stellt erste oberflächenmontierbare Y1-Sicherheitskondensatoren für E-Fahrzeuge vor
- Vishay introduces first surface-mount Y1 safety capacitors for EVs
- Vishay: Neue Hochspannungs-Keramikkondensatoren für den industriellen Einsatz
- Vishay introduces new high voltage ceramic capacitors for industrial use
- Vishay introduces new automotive-grade DC-Link film capacitor
- Earnings call transcript: Vishay Intertechnology misses Q2 2025 EPS forecast
- Vishay introduces new automotive grade ESD protection diodes
- Vishay Intertechnology: Is Valued At Less Than Book Value For A Reason (NYSE:VSH)
- Vishay introduces compact surface-mount cermet trimmers for harsh conditions
- VSH Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Stock Falls
- Company News for Aug 7, 2025
- Vishay (VSH) Q2 Revenue Rises 2.9%
- Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Vishay Q2 2025 slides: revenue grows 6.6% QoQ, but profitability remains challenged
- Vishay Intertechnology shares rise 3% as revenue tops estimates
- Vishay Intertechnology earnings missed by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Vishay introduces tricolor LED with enhanced brightness for automotive use
- Vishay introduces new SiC Schottky diodes in compact package
- S&P downgrades Vishay Intertechnology to BB on cash flow concerns
- Vishay Intertechnology CHA Series of AEC-Q200 Qualified Thin Film Chip Resistors Now Available in 0402 Case Size
- Opinion: Forget the ‘Magnificent Seven’ — these 7 cheap tech and AI stocks are better buys right now
- Vishay adds surface-mount option to wirewound safety resistors
- Vishay unveils new isolation amplifiers for industrial use
- Vishay Intertechnology 80 V MOSFET in PowerPAK ® 8x8SW Package Offers Best in Class RDS(ON) of 0.88 mÎ© to Increase Efficiency
Tagesspanne
15.52 15.95
Jahresspanne
10.35 20.15
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 15.18
- Eröffnung
- 15.62
- Bid
- 15.79
- Ask
- 16.09
- Tief
- 15.52
- Hoch
- 15.95
- Volumen
- 1.660 K
- Tagesänderung
- 4.02%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.50%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -0.57%
- Jahresänderung
- -16.14%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K