Moedas / VSH
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
VSH: Vishay Intertechnology Inc
15.65 USD 0.47 (3.10%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VSH para hoje mudou para 3.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.52 e o mais alto foi 15.95.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vishay Intertechnology Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VSH Notícias
- Vishay lança primeiros capacitores de segurança Y1 de montagem em superfície para VEs
- Vishay introduces first surface-mount Y1 safety capacitors for EVs
- Vishay introduces new high voltage ceramic capacitors for industrial use
- Vishay introduces new automotive-grade DC-Link film capacitor
- Earnings call transcript: Vishay Intertechnology misses Q2 2025 EPS forecast
- Vishay introduces new automotive grade ESD protection diodes
- Vishay Intertechnology: Is Valued At Less Than Book Value For A Reason (NYSE:VSH)
- Vishay introduces compact surface-mount cermet trimmers for harsh conditions
- VSH Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Stock Falls
- Company News for Aug 7, 2025
- Vishay (VSH) Q2 Revenue Rises 2.9%
- Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Vishay Q2 2025 slides: revenue grows 6.6% QoQ, but profitability remains challenged
- Vishay Intertechnology shares rise 3% as revenue tops estimates
- Vishay Intertechnology earnings missed by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Vishay introduces tricolor LED with enhanced brightness for automotive use
- Vishay introduces new SiC Schottky diodes in compact package
- S&P downgrades Vishay Intertechnology to BB on cash flow concerns
- Vishay Intertechnology CHA Series of AEC-Q200 Qualified Thin Film Chip Resistors Now Available in 0402 Case Size
- Opinion: Forget the ‘Magnificent Seven’ — these 7 cheap tech and AI stocks are better buys right now
- Vishay adds surface-mount option to wirewound safety resistors
- Vishay unveils new isolation amplifiers for industrial use
- Vishay Intertechnology 80 V MOSFET in PowerPAK ® 8x8SW Package Offers Best in Class RDS(ON) of 0.88 mÎ© to Increase Efficiency
- Vishay declares dividend for common stockholders
Faixa diária
15.52 15.95
Faixa anual
10.35 20.15
- Fechamento anterior
- 15.18
- Open
- 15.62
- Bid
- 15.65
- Ask
- 15.95
- Low
- 15.52
- High
- 15.95
- Volume
- 458
- Mudança diária
- 3.10%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.57%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.45%
- Mudança anual
- -16.89%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh