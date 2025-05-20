通貨 / VSH
VSH: Vishay Intertechnology Inc
15.79 USD 0.61 (4.02%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VSHの今日の為替レートは、4.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.52の安値と15.95の高値で取引されました。
Vishay Intertechnology Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
VSH News
- ヴィシェイ、EVs向け初の表面実装型Y1安全コンデンサを発表
- Vishay introduces first surface-mount Y1 safety capacitors for EVs
- Vishay introduces new high voltage ceramic capacitors for industrial use
- Vishay introduces new automotive-grade DC-Link film capacitor
- Earnings call transcript: Vishay Intertechnology misses Q2 2025 EPS forecast
- Vishay introduces new automotive grade ESD protection diodes
- Vishay Intertechnology: Is Valued At Less Than Book Value For A Reason (NYSE:VSH)
- Vishay introduces compact surface-mount cermet trimmers for harsh conditions
- VSH Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Stock Falls
- Company News for Aug 7, 2025
- Vishay (VSH) Q2 Revenue Rises 2.9%
- Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Vishay Q2 2025 slides: revenue grows 6.6% QoQ, but profitability remains challenged
- Vishay Intertechnology shares rise 3% as revenue tops estimates
- Vishay Intertechnology earnings missed by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Vishay introduces tricolor LED with enhanced brightness for automotive use
- Vishay introduces new SiC Schottky diodes in compact package
- S&P downgrades Vishay Intertechnology to BB on cash flow concerns
- Vishay Intertechnology CHA Series of AEC-Q200 Qualified Thin Film Chip Resistors Now Available in 0402 Case Size
- Opinion: Forget the ‘Magnificent Seven’ — these 7 cheap tech and AI stocks are better buys right now
- Vishay adds surface-mount option to wirewound safety resistors
- Vishay unveils new isolation amplifiers for industrial use
- Vishay Intertechnology 80 V MOSFET in PowerPAK ® 8x8SW Package Offers Best in Class RDS(ON) of 0.88 mÎ© to Increase Efficiency
- Vishay declares dividend for common stockholders
1日のレンジ
15.52 15.95
1年のレンジ
10.35 20.15
- 以前の終値
- 15.18
- 始値
- 15.62
- 買値
- 15.79
- 買値
- 16.09
- 安値
- 15.52
- 高値
- 15.95
- 出来高
- 1.660 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.02%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.50%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.57%
- 1年の変化
- -16.14%
