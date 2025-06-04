Valute / VSH
VSH: Vishay Intertechnology Inc
15.35 USD 0.44 (2.79%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VSH ha avuto una variazione del -2.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.15 e ad un massimo di 15.77.
Segui le dinamiche di Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
VSH News
- Vishay presenterà tecnologia di semiconduttori e componenti passivi al PCIM Asia
- Vishay to showcase semiconductor and passive tech at PCIM Asia
- Vishay introduce i primi condensatori di sicurezza Y1 a montaggio superficiale per veicoli elettrici
- Vishay introduces first surface-mount Y1 safety capacitors for EVs
- Vishay introduces new high voltage ceramic capacitors for industrial use
- Vishay introduces new automotive-grade DC-Link film capacitor
- Earnings call transcript: Vishay Intertechnology misses Q2 2025 EPS forecast
- Vishay introduces new automotive grade ESD protection diodes
- Vishay Intertechnology: Is Valued At Less Than Book Value For A Reason (NYSE:VSH)
- Vishay introduces compact surface-mount cermet trimmers for harsh conditions
- VSH Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Stock Falls
- Company News for Aug 7, 2025
- Vishay (VSH) Q2 Revenue Rises 2.9%
- Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Vishay Q2 2025 slides: revenue grows 6.6% QoQ, but profitability remains challenged
- Vishay Intertechnology shares rise 3% as revenue tops estimates
- Vishay Intertechnology earnings missed by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Vishay introduces tricolor LED with enhanced brightness for automotive use
- Vishay introduces new SiC Schottky diodes in compact package
- S&P downgrades Vishay Intertechnology to BB on cash flow concerns
- Vishay Intertechnology CHA Series of AEC-Q200 Qualified Thin Film Chip Resistors Now Available in 0402 Case Size
- Opinion: Forget the ‘Magnificent Seven’ — these 7 cheap tech and AI stocks are better buys right now
- Vishay adds surface-mount option to wirewound safety resistors
- Vishay unveils new isolation amplifiers for industrial use
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.15 15.77
Intervallo Annuale
10.35 20.15
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.79
- Apertura
- 15.77
- Bid
- 15.35
- Ask
- 15.65
- Minimo
- 15.15
- Massimo
- 15.77
- Volume
- 2.305 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.79%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.59%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.34%
- Variazione Annuale
- -18.48%
20 settembre, sabato