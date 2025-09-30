- Genel bakış
VNO-PL: Vornado Realty Trust Pfd Ser L %
VNO-PL fiyatı bugün -0.61% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 17.90 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 18.19 aralığında işlem gördü.
Vornado Realty Trust Pfd Ser L % hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is VNO-PL stock price today?
Vornado Realty Trust Pfd Ser L % stock is priced at 17.90 today. It trades within -0.61%, yesterday's close was 18.01, and trading volume reached 116. The live price chart of VNO-PL shows these updates.
Does Vornado Realty Trust Pfd Ser L % stock pay dividends?
Vornado Realty Trust Pfd Ser L % is currently valued at 17.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.99% and USD. View the chart live to track VNO-PL movements.
How to buy VNO-PL stock?
You can buy Vornado Realty Trust Pfd Ser L % shares at the current price of 17.90. Orders are usually placed near 17.90 or 18.20, while 116 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow VNO-PL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VNO-PL stock?
Investing in Vornado Realty Trust Pfd Ser L % involves considering the yearly range 16.50 - 19.22 and current price 17.90. Many compare 0.62% and 1.99% before placing orders at 17.90 or 18.20. Explore the VNO-PL price chart live with daily changes.
What are VORNADO REALTY TRUST stock highest prices?
The highest price of VORNADO REALTY TRUST in the past year was 19.22. Within 16.50 - 19.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vornado Realty Trust Pfd Ser L % performance using the live chart.
What are VORNADO REALTY TRUST stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VORNADO REALTY TRUST (VNO-PL) over the year was 16.50. Comparing it with the current 17.90 and 16.50 - 19.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VNO-PL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VNO-PL stock split?
Vornado Realty Trust Pfd Ser L % has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.01, and 1.99% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 18.01
- Açılış
- 17.90
- Satış
- 17.90
- Alış
- 18.20
- Düşük
- 17.90
- Yüksek
- 18.19
- Hacim
- 116
- Günlük değişim
- -0.61%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.62%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 1.99%
- Yıllık değişim
- 1.99%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4