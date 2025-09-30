시세섹션
통화 / VNO-PL
VNO-PL: Vornado Realty Trust Pfd Ser L %

17.90 USD 0.11 (0.61%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

VNO-PL 환율이 오늘 -0.61%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 17.90이고 고가는 18.19이었습니다.

Vornado Realty Trust Pfd Ser L % 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

What is VNO-PL stock price today?

Vornado Realty Trust Pfd Ser L % stock is priced at 17.90 today. It trades within -0.61%, yesterday's close was 18.01, and trading volume reached 116. The live price chart of VNO-PL shows these updates.

Does Vornado Realty Trust Pfd Ser L % stock pay dividends?

Vornado Realty Trust Pfd Ser L % is currently valued at 17.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.99% and USD. View the chart live to track VNO-PL movements.

How to buy VNO-PL stock?

You can buy Vornado Realty Trust Pfd Ser L % shares at the current price of 17.90. Orders are usually placed near 17.90 or 18.20, while 116 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow VNO-PL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VNO-PL stock?

Investing in Vornado Realty Trust Pfd Ser L % involves considering the yearly range 16.50 - 19.22 and current price 17.90. Many compare 0.62% and 1.99% before placing orders at 17.90 or 18.20. Explore the VNO-PL price chart live with daily changes.

What are VORNADO REALTY TRUST stock highest prices?

The highest price of VORNADO REALTY TRUST in the past year was 19.22. Within 16.50 - 19.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vornado Realty Trust Pfd Ser L % performance using the live chart.

What are VORNADO REALTY TRUST stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VORNADO REALTY TRUST (VNO-PL) over the year was 16.50. Comparing it with the current 17.90 and 16.50 - 19.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VNO-PL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VNO-PL stock split?

Vornado Realty Trust Pfd Ser L % has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.01, and 1.99% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
17.90 18.19
년간 변동
16.50 19.22
이전 종가
18.01
시가
17.90
Bid
17.90
Ask
18.20
저가
17.90
고가
18.19
볼륨
116
일일 변동
-0.61%
월 변동
0.62%
6개월 변동
1.99%
년간 변동율
1.99%
