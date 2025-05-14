FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / VCEL
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

VCEL: Vericel Corporation

31.68 USD 0.17 (0.53%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

VCEL fiyatı bugün -0.53% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 31.45 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 32.60 aralığında işlem gördü.

Vericel Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VCEL haberleri

Günlük aralık
31.45 32.60
Yıllık aralık
29.93 63.00
Önceki kapanış
31.85
Açılış
32.53
Satış
31.68
Alış
31.98
Düşük
31.45
Yüksek
32.60
Hacim
1.946 K
Günlük değişim
-0.53%
Aylık değişim
-11.43%
6 aylık değişim
-29.55%
Yıllık değişim
-24.96%
21 Eylül, Pazar