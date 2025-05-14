Dövizler / VCEL
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
VCEL: Vericel Corporation
31.68 USD 0.17 (0.53%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
VCEL fiyatı bugün -0.53% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 31.45 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 32.60 aralığında işlem gördü.
Vericel Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VCEL haberleri
- Vericel hisseleri 30,23 dolar ile 52 haftalık dibe geriledi
- Vericel stock hits 52-week low at 30.23 USD
- BTIG, Vericel’in hisse senedi notunu sınırlı MACI Arthro etkisi nedeniyle Nötr’e düşürdü
- Vericel stock rating downgraded to Neutral by BTIG on limited MACI Arthro impact
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Vericel Stock?
- Vericel stock hits 52-week low at 33.04 USD
- Vericel at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Growth and Expansion
- Velo3D stock soars after participating in U.S. Army funded initiative
- Vericel stock maintains Buy rating at TD Cowen on MACI Arthro growth potential
- Vericel stock hits 52-week low at 34.49 USD
- Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Canaccord Genuity lowers Vericel stock price target to $58 on burn care outlook
- Vericel shares tumble 7% as revenue misses estimates in Q2
- Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Vericel Corp Ord earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Vericel stock hits 52-week low at $37.38 amid market challenges
- Vericel stock maintains Buy rating at BTIG despite potential competition
- Vericel at 2025 Truist Securities MedTech Conference: Growth Strategies Unveiled
- Vericel Corporation: Moving From Sell To Neutral (NASDAQ:VCEL)
- Vericel to Present at the Truist Securities MedTech Conference on Tuesday, June 17, 2025
- Canaccord Genuity reiterates Buy rating on Vericel stock with $61 target
- Truist maintains Buy on Vericel shares with $52 target
- Vericel at BofA Securities Conference: Growth and Innovation in Healthcare
Günlük aralık
31.45 32.60
Yıllık aralık
29.93 63.00
- Önceki kapanış
- 31.85
- Açılış
- 32.53
- Satış
- 31.68
- Alış
- 31.98
- Düşük
- 31.45
- Yüksek
- 32.60
- Hacim
- 1.946 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.53%
- Aylık değişim
- -11.43%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -29.55%
- Yıllık değişim
- -24.96%
21 Eylül, Pazar