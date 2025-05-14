Moedas / VCEL
VCEL: Vericel Corporation
30.02 USD 3.21 (9.66%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VCEL para hoje mudou para -9.66%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 29.93 e o mais alto foi 32.80.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vericel Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
VCEL Notícias
- Ações da Vericel atingem mínima de 52 semanas a US$ 30,23
- Vericel stock hits 52-week low at 30.23 USD
- BTIG rebaixa ações da Vericel para Neutro devido ao impacto limitado do MACI Arthro
- Vericel stock rating downgraded to Neutral by BTIG on limited MACI Arthro impact
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Vericel Stock?
- Vericel stock hits 52-week low at 33.04 USD
- Vericel at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Growth and Expansion
- Velo3D stock soars after participating in U.S. Army funded initiative
- Vericel stock maintains Buy rating at TD Cowen on MACI Arthro growth potential
- Vericel stock hits 52-week low at 34.49 USD
- Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Canaccord Genuity lowers Vericel stock price target to $58 on burn care outlook
- Vericel shares tumble 7% as revenue misses estimates in Q2
- Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Vericel Corp Ord earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Vericel stock hits 52-week low at $37.38 amid market challenges
- Vericel stock maintains Buy rating at BTIG despite potential competition
- Vericel at 2025 Truist Securities MedTech Conference: Growth Strategies Unveiled
- Vericel Corporation: Moving From Sell To Neutral (NASDAQ:VCEL)
- Vericel to Present at the Truist Securities MedTech Conference on Tuesday, June 17, 2025
- Canaccord Genuity reiterates Buy rating on Vericel stock with $61 target
- Truist maintains Buy on Vericel shares with $52 target
- Vericel at BofA Securities Conference: Growth and Innovation in Healthcare
Faixa diária
29.93 32.80
Faixa anual
29.93 63.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 33.23
- Open
- 31.82
- Bid
- 30.02
- Ask
- 30.32
- Low
- 29.93
- High
- 32.80
- Volume
- 5.467 K
- Mudança diária
- -9.66%
- Mudança mensal
- -16.07%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -33.24%
- Mudança anual
- -28.90%
