통화 / VCEL
VCEL: Vericel Corporation
31.68 USD 0.17 (0.53%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
VCEL 환율이 오늘 -0.53%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.45이고 고가는 32.60이었습니다.
Vericel Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
31.45 32.60
년간 변동
29.93 63.00
- 이전 종가
- 31.85
- 시가
- 32.53
- Bid
- 31.68
- Ask
- 31.98
- 저가
- 31.45
- 고가
- 32.60
- 볼륨
- 1.946 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.53%
- 월 변동
- -11.43%
- 6개월 변동
- -29.55%
- 년간 변동율
- -24.96%
20 9월, 토요일