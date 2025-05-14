Valute / VCEL
VCEL: Vericel Corporation
31.68 USD 0.17 (0.53%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VCEL ha avuto una variazione del -0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.45 e ad un massimo di 32.60.
Segui le dinamiche di Vericel Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
VCEL News
- Il titolo Vericel tocca il minimo di 52 settimane a 30,23 USD
- Vericel stock hits 52-week low at 30.23 USD
- Vericel: rating declassato a Neutrale da BTIG per impatto limitato di MACI Arthro
- Vericel stock rating downgraded to Neutral by BTIG on limited MACI Arthro impact
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Vericel Stock?
- Vericel stock hits 52-week low at 33.04 USD
- Vericel at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Growth and Expansion
- Velo3D stock soars after participating in U.S. Army funded initiative
- Vericel stock maintains Buy rating at TD Cowen on MACI Arthro growth potential
- Vericel stock hits 52-week low at 34.49 USD
- Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Canaccord Genuity lowers Vericel stock price target to $58 on burn care outlook
- Vericel shares tumble 7% as revenue misses estimates in Q2
- Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Vericel Corp Ord earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Vericel stock hits 52-week low at $37.38 amid market challenges
- Vericel stock maintains Buy rating at BTIG despite potential competition
- Vericel at 2025 Truist Securities MedTech Conference: Growth Strategies Unveiled
- Vericel Corporation: Moving From Sell To Neutral (NASDAQ:VCEL)
- Vericel to Present at the Truist Securities MedTech Conference on Tuesday, June 17, 2025
- Canaccord Genuity reiterates Buy rating on Vericel stock with $61 target
- Truist maintains Buy on Vericel shares with $52 target
- Vericel at BofA Securities Conference: Growth and Innovation in Healthcare
Intervallo Giornaliero
31.45 32.60
Intervallo Annuale
29.93 63.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 31.85
- Apertura
- 32.53
- Bid
- 31.68
- Ask
- 31.98
- Minimo
- 31.45
- Massimo
- 32.60
- Volume
- 1.946 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.53%
- Variazione Mensile
- -11.43%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -29.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- -24.96%
20 settembre, sabato