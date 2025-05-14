クォートセクション
通貨 / VCEL
VCEL: Vericel Corporation

31.85 USD 1.83 (6.10%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VCELの今日の為替レートは、6.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.10の安値と31.96の高値で取引されました。

Vericel Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
30.10 31.96
1年のレンジ
29.93 63.00
以前の終値
30.02
始値
30.42
買値
31.85
買値
32.15
安値
30.10
高値
31.96
出来高
2.363 K
1日の変化
6.10%
1ヶ月の変化
-10.96%
6ヶ月の変化
-29.18%
1年の変化
-24.56%
