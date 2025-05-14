通貨 / VCEL
VCEL: Vericel Corporation
31.85 USD 1.83 (6.10%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VCELの今日の為替レートは、6.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.10の安値と31.96の高値で取引されました。
Vericel Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
VCEL News
- ベリセル株、52週安値の30.23ドルを記録
- BTIGがVericel株を「中立」に格下げ、MACI Arthroの影響が限定的と判断
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Vericel Stock?
- Vericel stock hits 52-week low at 33.04 USD
- Vericel at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Growth and Expansion
- Velo3D stock soars after participating in U.S. Army funded initiative
- Vericel stock maintains Buy rating at TD Cowen on MACI Arthro growth potential
- Vericel stock hits 52-week low at 34.49 USD
- Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Canaccord Genuity lowers Vericel stock price target to $58 on burn care outlook
- Vericel shares tumble 7% as revenue misses estimates in Q2
- Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Vericel Corp Ord earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Vericel stock hits 52-week low at $37.38 amid market challenges
- Vericel stock maintains Buy rating at BTIG despite potential competition
- Vericel at 2025 Truist Securities MedTech Conference: Growth Strategies Unveiled
- Vericel Corporation: Moving From Sell To Neutral (NASDAQ:VCEL)
- Vericel to Present at the Truist Securities MedTech Conference on Tuesday, June 17, 2025
- Canaccord Genuity reiterates Buy rating on Vericel stock with $61 target
- Truist maintains Buy on Vericel shares with $52 target
- Vericel at BofA Securities Conference: Growth and Innovation in Healthcare
1日のレンジ
30.10 31.96
1年のレンジ
29.93 63.00
- 以前の終値
- 30.02
- 始値
- 30.42
- 買値
- 31.85
- 買値
- 32.15
- 安値
- 30.10
- 高値
- 31.96
- 出来高
- 2.363 K
- 1日の変化
- 6.10%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -10.96%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -29.18%
- 1年の変化
- -24.56%
