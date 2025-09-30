- Genel bakış
USB-PP: U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in
USB-PP fiyatı bugün 0.32% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.68 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 24.80 aralığında işlem gördü.
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is USB-PP stock price today?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in stock is priced at 24.77 today. It trades within 0.32%, yesterday's close was 24.69, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of USB-PP shows these updates.
Does U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in stock pay dividends?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in is currently valued at 24.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.78% and USD. View the chart live to track USB-PP movements.
How to buy USB-PP stock?
You can buy U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in shares at the current price of 24.77. Orders are usually placed near 24.77 or 25.07, while 26 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow USB-PP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USB-PP stock?
Investing in U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in involves considering the yearly range 22.16 - 24.98 and current price 24.77. Many compare 4.47% and 8.78% before placing orders at 24.77 or 25.07. Explore the USB-PP price chart live with daily changes.
What are US BANCORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of US BANCORP in the past year was 24.98. Within 22.16 - 24.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in performance using the live chart.
What are US BANCORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of US BANCORP (USB-PP) over the year was 22.16. Comparing it with the current 24.77 and 22.16 - 24.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USB-PP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USB-PP stock split?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.69, and 8.78% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 24.69
- Açılış
- 24.69
- Satış
- 24.77
- Alış
- 25.07
- Düşük
- 24.68
- Yüksek
- 24.80
- Hacim
- 26
- Günlük değişim
- 0.32%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.47%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 8.78%
- Yıllık değişim
- 8.78%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4