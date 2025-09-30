시세섹션
통화 / USB-PP
USB-PP: U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in

24.77 USD 0.08 (0.32%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

USB-PP 환율이 오늘 0.32%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.68이고 고가는 24.80이었습니다.

U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is USB-PP stock price today?

U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in stock is priced at 24.77 today. It trades within 0.32%, yesterday's close was 24.69, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of USB-PP shows these updates.

Does U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in stock pay dividends?

U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in is currently valued at 24.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.78% and USD. View the chart live to track USB-PP movements.

How to buy USB-PP stock?

You can buy U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in shares at the current price of 24.77. Orders are usually placed near 24.77 or 25.07, while 26 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow USB-PP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into USB-PP stock?

Investing in U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in involves considering the yearly range 22.16 - 24.98 and current price 24.77. Many compare 4.47% and 8.78% before placing orders at 24.77 or 25.07. Explore the USB-PP price chart live with daily changes.

What are US BANCORP stock highest prices?

The highest price of US BANCORP in the past year was 24.98. Within 22.16 - 24.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in performance using the live chart.

What are US BANCORP stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of US BANCORP (USB-PP) over the year was 22.16. Comparing it with the current 24.77 and 22.16 - 24.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USB-PP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did USB-PP stock split?

U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.69, and 8.78% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
24.68 24.80
년간 변동
22.16 24.98
이전 종가
24.69
시가
24.69
Bid
24.77
Ask
25.07
저가
24.68
고가
24.80
볼륨
26
일일 변동
0.32%
월 변동
4.47%
6개월 변동
8.78%
년간 변동율
8.78%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4