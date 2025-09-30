- 개요
USB-PP: U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in
USB-PP 환율이 오늘 0.32%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.68이고 고가는 24.80이었습니다.
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is USB-PP stock price today?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in stock is priced at 24.77 today. It trades within 0.32%, yesterday's close was 24.69, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of USB-PP shows these updates.
Does U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in stock pay dividends?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in is currently valued at 24.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.78% and USD. View the chart live to track USB-PP movements.
How to buy USB-PP stock?
You can buy U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in shares at the current price of 24.77. Orders are usually placed near 24.77 or 25.07, while 26 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow USB-PP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USB-PP stock?
Investing in U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in involves considering the yearly range 22.16 - 24.98 and current price 24.77. Many compare 4.47% and 8.78% before placing orders at 24.77 or 25.07. Explore the USB-PP price chart live with daily changes.
What are US BANCORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of US BANCORP in the past year was 24.98. Within 22.16 - 24.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in performance using the live chart.
What are US BANCORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of US BANCORP (USB-PP) over the year was 22.16. Comparing it with the current 24.77 and 22.16 - 24.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USB-PP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USB-PP stock split?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares each representing a 1/1,000th in has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.69, and 8.78% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 24.69
- 시가
- 24.69
- Bid
- 24.77
- Ask
- 25.07
- 저가
- 24.68
- 고가
- 24.80
- 볼륨
- 26
- 일일 변동
- 0.32%
- 월 변동
- 4.47%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.78%
- 년간 변동율
- 8.78%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4