ULTY: Tidal Trust II YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF
ULTY fiyatı bugün 0.00% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 5.45 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 5.52 aralığında işlem gördü.
Tidal Trust II YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
ULTY haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is ULTY stock price today?
Tidal Trust II YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 5.47 today. It trades within 5.45 - 5.52, yesterday's close was 5.47, and trading volume reached 16009. The live price chart of ULTY shows these updates.
Does Tidal Trust II YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Tidal Trust II YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 5.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -45.14% and USD. View the chart live to track ULTY movements.
How to buy ULTY stock?
You can buy Tidal Trust II YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 5.47. Orders are usually placed near 5.47 or 5.77, while 16009 and -0.55% show market activity. Follow ULTY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ULTY stock?
Investing in Tidal Trust II YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 5.23 - 10.92 and current price 5.47. Many compare 0.18% and -7.29% before placing orders at 5.47 or 5.77. Explore the ULTY price chart live with daily changes.
What are YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 10.92. Within 5.23 - 10.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal Trust II YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) over the year was 5.23. Comparing it with the current 5.47 and 5.23 - 10.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ULTY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ULTY stock split?
Tidal Trust II YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.47, and -45.14% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 5.47
- Açılış
- 5.50
- Satış
- 5.47
- Alış
- 5.77
- Düşük
- 5.45
- Yüksek
- 5.52
- Hacim
- 16.009 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.00%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.18%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -7.29%
- Yıllık değişim
- -45.14%