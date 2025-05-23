Währungen / ULTY
ULTY: Tidal Trust II YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF
5.67 USD 0.05 (0.89%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ULTY hat sich für heute um 0.89% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.62 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.69 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Tidal Trust II YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
ULTY News
Tagesspanne
5.62 5.69
Jahresspanne
5.23 10.92
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 5.62
- Eröffnung
- 5.63
- Bid
- 5.67
- Ask
- 5.97
- Tief
- 5.62
- Hoch
- 5.69
- Volumen
- 9.982 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.89%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.80%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -6.74%
- Jahresänderung
- -46.51%
