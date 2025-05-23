KurseKategorien
Währungen / ULTY
Zurück zum Aktien

ULTY: Tidal Trust II YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF

5.67 USD 0.05 (0.89%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ULTY hat sich für heute um 0.89% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.62 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.69 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Tidal Trust II YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ULTY News

Tagesspanne
5.62 5.69
Jahresspanne
5.23 10.92
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
5.62
Eröffnung
5.63
Bid
5.67
Ask
5.97
Tief
5.62
Hoch
5.69
Volumen
9.982 K
Tagesänderung
0.89%
Monatsänderung
1.80%
6-Monatsänderung
-6.74%
Jahresänderung
-46.51%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K