货币 / ULTY
ULTY: Tidal Trust II YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF
5.65 USD 0.02 (0.36%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ULTY汇率已更改0.36%。当日，交易品种以低点5.58和高点5.67进行交易。
关注Tidal Trust II YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ULTY新闻
日范围
5.58 5.67
年范围
5.23 10.92
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.63
- 开盘价
- 5.63
- 卖价
- 5.65
- 买价
- 5.95
- 最低价
- 5.58
- 最高价
- 5.67
- 交易量
- 9.955 K
- 日变化
- 0.36%
- 月变化
- 1.44%
- 6个月变化
- -7.07%
- 年变化
- -46.70%
