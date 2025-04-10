Currencies / ULTY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ULTY: Tidal Trust II YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF
5.63 USD 0.01 (0.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ULTY exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.59 and at a high of 5.64.
Follow Tidal Trust II YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ULTY News
- ULTY ETF: Capital Erosion Likely To Worsen In 2H 2025 (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- ULTY: Looks Compelling At This Price Range (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- SPYI: Smart And Income-Rich Way To Invest In The S&P 500 (BATS:SPYI)
- ULTY: Strategy Has Improved But Let's Maintain Realistic Expectations (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- ULTY: How YieldMax Reduced NAV Erosion While Sustaining 80%+ Yields (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- ULTY: 100%+ Yield That Has To Be Ignored
- ULTY ETF: The New Strategy Has Worked, But Conditions May Be Shifting (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- REX NVDA Growth & Income ETF: Forget ULTY And Buy This New ETF Instead
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: BrightSpire Capital, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Adobe And More
- Behind The Curtain Of ULTY: Why YieldMax's Ultra Income May Be Capital Erosion In Disguise
- ULTY: Can't See That The Basic Strategy Works - Or Will (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- ULTY: Downgrading To Hold As Structural Flaws Surface
- ULTY: A Fund That Should Have Value For More Aggressive Investors
- ULTY: An ETF Most Long-Term Investors Should Probably Avoid (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- YMAX: This Fund-Of-Funds Could See Sustained Upside (NYSEARCA:YMAX)
- Undercovered Dozen: Morgan Stanley, Arista Networks, Global Ship Lease And More
- ULTY: Different Strategy YieldMax With Weekly Distributions But What-Ifs (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- ULTY: You're Getting Paid, Sure, But You're Still Losing (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- Compound Your Wealth With The Dividend Wheel Strategy
- ULTY: This Weekly Paying Option ETF Is For Risk Takers (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- ULTY: Don't Be Fooled By Short-Term Momentum
- ULTY: Huge Risks For A Paltry Reward (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- ULTY: Riding Innovation At Reduced Risk
- YMAX ETF: I'll Take One Of Everything (NYSEARCA:YMAX)
Daily Range
5.59 5.64
Year Range
5.23 10.92
- Previous Close
- 5.62
- Open
- 5.63
- Bid
- 5.63
- Ask
- 5.93
- Low
- 5.59
- High
- 5.64
- Volume
- 8.304 K
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 1.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.40%
- Year Change
- -46.89%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev