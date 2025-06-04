Valute / ULTY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ULTY: Tidal Trust II YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF
5.67 USD 0.05 (0.89%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ULTY ha avuto una variazione del 0.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.62 e ad un massimo di 5.69.
Segui le dinamiche di Tidal Trust II YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ULTY News
- Undercovered Dozen: Applied Digital, Merck, B2Gold And More
- ULTY: Eye-Popping 88%+ Distribution Yield From Volatile Holdings (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- ULTY ETF: Capital Erosion Likely To Worsen In 2H 2025 (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- ULTY: Looks Compelling At This Price Range (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- SPYI: Smart And Income-Rich Way To Invest In The S&P 500 (BATS:SPYI)
- ULTY: Strategy Has Improved But Let's Maintain Realistic Expectations (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- ULTY: How YieldMax Reduced NAV Erosion While Sustaining 80%+ Yields (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- ULTY: 100%+ Yield That Has To Be Ignored
- ULTY ETF: The New Strategy Has Worked, But Conditions May Be Shifting (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- REX NVDA Growth & Income ETF: Forget ULTY And Buy This New ETF Instead
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: BrightSpire Capital, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Adobe And More
- Behind The Curtain Of ULTY: Why YieldMax's Ultra Income May Be Capital Erosion In Disguise
- ULTY: Can't See That The Basic Strategy Works - Or Will (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- ULTY: Downgrading To Hold As Structural Flaws Surface
- ULTY: A Fund That Should Have Value For More Aggressive Investors
- ULTY: An ETF Most Long-Term Investors Should Probably Avoid (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- YMAX: This Fund-Of-Funds Could See Sustained Upside (NYSEARCA:YMAX)
- Undercovered Dozen: Morgan Stanley, Arista Networks, Global Ship Lease And More
- ULTY: Different Strategy YieldMax With Weekly Distributions But What-Ifs (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- ULTY: You're Getting Paid, Sure, But You're Still Losing (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- Compound Your Wealth With The Dividend Wheel Strategy
- ULTY: This Weekly Paying Option ETF Is For Risk Takers (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
- ULTY: Don't Be Fooled By Short-Term Momentum
- ULTY: Huge Risks For A Paltry Reward (NYSEARCA:ULTY)
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.62 5.69
Intervallo Annuale
5.23 10.92
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.62
- Apertura
- 5.63
- Bid
- 5.67
- Ask
- 5.97
- Minimo
- 5.62
- Massimo
- 5.69
- Volume
- 9.982 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.89%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.74%
- Variazione Annuale
- -46.51%
21 settembre, domenica