ULTY: Tidal Trust II YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF

5.67 USD 0.05 (0.89%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ULTY ha avuto una variazione del 0.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.62 e ad un massimo di 5.69.

Segui le dinamiche di Tidal Trust II YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.62 5.69
Intervallo Annuale
5.23 10.92
Chiusura Precedente
5.62
Apertura
5.63
Bid
5.67
Ask
5.97
Minimo
5.62
Massimo
5.69
Volume
9.982 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.89%
Variazione Mensile
1.80%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.74%
Variazione Annuale
-46.51%
21 settembre, domenica