ULTY: Tidal Trust II YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF
5.62 USD 0.03 (0.53%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ULTY para hoje mudou para -0.53%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.58 e o mais alto foi 5.65.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Tidal Trust II YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ULTY Notícias
Faixa diária
5.58 5.65
Faixa anual
5.23 10.92
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.65
- Open
- 5.60
- Bid
- 5.62
- Ask
- 5.92
- Low
- 5.58
- High
- 5.65
- Volume
- 10.528 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.53%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.90%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -7.57%
- Mudança anual
- -46.98%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh