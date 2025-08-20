Dövizler / UK
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
UK: Ucommune International Ltd
1.05 USD 0.01 (0.96%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
UK fiyatı bugün 0.96% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 1.01 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 1.07 aralığında işlem gördü.
Ucommune International Ltd hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UK haberleri
- Tim Cook, Sam Altman, and more attend Trump’s UK state banquet
- Let's talk about the seating chart for the Trump royal banquet, shall we?
- Opinion: UK fintech companies need regulatory reform or the sector’s value creators will leave
- Nvidia’s UK Partner Is a 16-Month-Old Crypto Mining Spinout
- Stock and crypto bulls are watching for rate cuts to drive the market higher: Opening Bid top takeaway
- Nvidia, Microsoft Among US Tech Firms Investing Over $42 Billion to Develop UK's AI Infrastructure
- I've been to the Cotswolds many times, but don't get the hype. As a Brit, I suggest visiting these 5 spots instead.
- UK and US agree $42 billion tech pact to mark Trump's visit
- Nvidia announces massive UK investment, including tens of thousands of AI GPUs
- Microsoft plans $30 billion investment for UK ahead of Trump state visit
- UK Puts on Hold Efforts to Negotiate End to US Tariffs on Steel
- US Tech Giants Race to Spend Billions in UK AI Push
- US financial giants boost UK investments and jobs
- US urged UK to offer a better deal on drug pricing to pharma companies
- “I love being the little guy” – Cawston Press MD Steve Kearns on challenging bigger rivals in UK soft drinks
- Ukraine is betting on this Western country to build thousands of its interceptor drones
- UK economic growth ground to a halt in July
- Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Ramps up UK Expansion with Flowbird Smart City Pact
- Pound falls as UK long-term borrowing costs hit highest level since 1998
- UK Markets Slide as Debt Angst Drives 30-Year Yield to 1998 High
- Eli Lilly temporarily halts UK shipments of weight-loss drug Mounjaro
- UK hands bioethanol to the US while luxury cars cash in
- “This is a merger out of distress, not progression” – can ABF-Hovis deal bolster UK bread businesses?
- Lidl nears overtaking Morrisons in UK grocery market
Günlük aralık
1.01 1.07
Yıllık aralık
0.90 1.69
- Önceki kapanış
- 1.04
- Açılış
- 1.05
- Satış
- 1.05
- Alış
- 1.35
- Düşük
- 1.01
- Yüksek
- 1.07
- Hacim
- 61
- Günlük değişim
- 0.96%
- Aylık değişim
- 8.25%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -6.25%
- Yıllık değişim
- -30.00%
21 Eylül, Pazar