货币 / UK
UK: Ucommune International Ltd
1.03 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日UK汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点1.00和高点1.05进行交易。
关注Ucommune International Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UK新闻
- Stock and crypto bulls are watching for rate cuts to drive the market higher: Opening Bid top takeaway
- Nvidia, Microsoft Among US Tech Firms Investing Over $42 Billion to Develop UK's AI Infrastructure
- I've been to the Cotswolds many times, but don't get the hype. As a Brit, I suggest visiting these 5 spots instead.
- UK and US agree $42 billion tech pact to mark Trump's visit
- Nvidia announces massive UK investment, including tens of thousands of AI GPUs
- Microsoft plans $30 billion investment for UK ahead of Trump state visit
- UK Puts on Hold Efforts to Negotiate End to US Tariffs on Steel
- US Tech Giants Race to Spend Billions in UK AI Push
- US financial giants boost UK investments and jobs
- US urged UK to offer a better deal on drug pricing to pharma companies
- “I love being the little guy” – Cawston Press MD Steve Kearns on challenging bigger rivals in UK soft drinks
- Ukraine is betting on this Western country to build thousands of its interceptor drones
- UK economic growth ground to a halt in July
- Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Ramps up UK Expansion with Flowbird Smart City Pact
- Pound falls as UK long-term borrowing costs hit highest level since 1998
- UK Markets Slide as Debt Angst Drives 30-Year Yield to 1998 High
- Eli Lilly temporarily halts UK shipments of weight-loss drug Mounjaro
- UK hands bioethanol to the US while luxury cars cash in
- “This is a merger out of distress, not progression” – can ABF-Hovis deal bolster UK bread businesses?
- Lidl nears overtaking Morrisons in UK grocery market
- 3 charts show Shein's big leaps in a key market ahead of its IPO
- Ukrainian soldiers are being trained for bomb-dropping drones — with water balloons
- IMF lifts U.S. growth outlook on lower tariffs and upbeat markets
- I saw Oasis on their reunion tour. Drinks were expensive, merch was extortionate — but the experience was priceless.
日范围
1.00 1.05
年范围
0.90 1.69
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.03
- 开盘价
- 1.04
- 卖价
- 1.03
- 买价
- 1.33
- 最低价
- 1.00
- 最高价
- 1.05
- 交易量
- 100
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 6.19%
- 6个月变化
- -8.04%
- 年变化
- -31.33%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值