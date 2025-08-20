Valute / UK
UK: Ucommune International Ltd
1.05 USD 0.01 (0.96%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UK ha avuto una variazione del 0.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.01 e ad un massimo di 1.07.
Segui le dinamiche di Ucommune International Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.01 1.07
Intervallo Annuale
0.90 1.69
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.04
- Apertura
- 1.05
- Bid
- 1.05
- Ask
- 1.35
- Minimo
- 1.01
- Massimo
- 1.07
- Volume
- 61
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.96%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.25%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- -30.00%
21 settembre, domenica