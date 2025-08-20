Währungen / UK
UK: Ucommune International Ltd
1.04 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von UK hat sich für heute um 0.00% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.01 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.07 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Ucommune International Ltd-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
UK News
- Tim Cook, Sam Altman, and more attend Trump’s UK state banquet
- Let's talk about the seating chart for the Trump royal banquet, shall we?
- Opinion: UK fintech companies need regulatory reform or the sector’s value creators will leave
- Nvidia’s UK Partner Is a 16-Month-Old Crypto Mining Spinout
- Stock and crypto bulls are watching for rate cuts to drive the market higher: Opening Bid top takeaway
- Nvidia, Microsoft Among US Tech Firms Investing Over $42 Billion to Develop UK's AI Infrastructure
- I've been to the Cotswolds many times, but don't get the hype. As a Brit, I suggest visiting these 5 spots instead.
- UK and US agree $42 billion tech pact to mark Trump's visit
- Nvidia announces massive UK investment, including tens of thousands of AI GPUs
- Microsoft plans $30 billion investment for UK ahead of Trump state visit
- UK Puts on Hold Efforts to Negotiate End to US Tariffs on Steel
- US Tech Giants Race to Spend Billions in UK AI Push
- US financial giants boost UK investments and jobs
- US urged UK to offer a better deal on drug pricing to pharma companies
- “I love being the little guy” – Cawston Press MD Steve Kearns on challenging bigger rivals in UK soft drinks
- Ukraine is betting on this Western country to build thousands of its interceptor drones
- UK economic growth ground to a halt in July
- Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Ramps up UK Expansion with Flowbird Smart City Pact
- Pound falls as UK long-term borrowing costs hit highest level since 1998
- UK Markets Slide as Debt Angst Drives 30-Year Yield to 1998 High
- Eli Lilly temporarily halts UK shipments of weight-loss drug Mounjaro
- UK hands bioethanol to the US while luxury cars cash in
- “This is a merger out of distress, not progression” – can ABF-Hovis deal bolster UK bread businesses?
- Lidl nears overtaking Morrisons in UK grocery market
Tagesspanne
1.01 1.07
Jahresspanne
0.90 1.69
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.04
- Eröffnung
- 1.05
- Bid
- 1.04
- Ask
- 1.34
- Tief
- 1.01
- Hoch
- 1.07
- Volumen
- 50
- Tagesänderung
- 0.00%
- Monatsänderung
- 7.22%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -7.14%
- Jahresänderung
- -30.67%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K